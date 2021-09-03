OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 5,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $772.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, insider John Bosshart sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $48,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 36,961 shares worth $932,616. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 21.9% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OneSpan by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneSpan by 186.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

