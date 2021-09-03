Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

