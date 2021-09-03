Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Increased to $27.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.38% from the company’s previous close.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $457.74 million, a P/E ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

