Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 177,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,224. The firm has a market cap of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.