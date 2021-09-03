Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.5-190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OOMA. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OOMA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 177,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $457.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

