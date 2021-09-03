Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Position Decreased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. 40,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,486. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

