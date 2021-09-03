Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11. Opera has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Opera by 288.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 936,738 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opera by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

