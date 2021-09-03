Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.11. Opera has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.93.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.
About Opera
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
