Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPNT remained flat at $$17.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

OPNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

