OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 2.8%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 5,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,511,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.74.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,080,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.
About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
