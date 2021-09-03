Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $83,577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $60,928,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $907.04 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $824.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

