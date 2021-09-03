Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

