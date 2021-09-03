Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $116.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.