Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.24 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

