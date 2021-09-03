Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 8,214 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $48.80 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

