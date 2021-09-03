Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $427,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.21 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

