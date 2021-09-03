Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 417,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,287. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

