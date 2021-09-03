Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $71.52 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

