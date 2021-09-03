Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

Shares of JACK opened at $105.42 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

