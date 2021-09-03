Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

