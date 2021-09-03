Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $83.62 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

