Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $869.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $891.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $835.70 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after buying an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after buying an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

