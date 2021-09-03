Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Lake Street Capital

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

OPCH opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Option Care Health by 58.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 95.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 145.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

