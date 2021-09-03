Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.65. 546,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,635. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,612 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,167 over the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

