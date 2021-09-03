ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,023 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

