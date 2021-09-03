ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $22.83. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,023 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
