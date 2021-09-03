OriginTrail Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $150.12 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,298,945 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

