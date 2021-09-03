Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Moderna by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 106.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 190.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,000 shares of company stock worth $93,355,220. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.