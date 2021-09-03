Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in CSX by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,196,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after buying an additional 771,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

