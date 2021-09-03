Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.62% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 299,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 524.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

JHMI stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $53.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

