ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.96

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.96 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 15969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in ORIX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ORIX by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ORIX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

