ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.96

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.96 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 15969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.69.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
