Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Orora’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.40.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.