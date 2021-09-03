OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $71.18

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.18, but opened at $69.62. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,262 shares of company stock worth $417,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.