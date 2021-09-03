OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $421,472.30 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
