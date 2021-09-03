OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $421,472.30 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.51 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 76,426.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

