Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Outfront Media by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $16,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 22,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,232. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

