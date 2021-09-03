Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.60.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.51. 733,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,252. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

