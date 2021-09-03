Oxbull.tech Reaches One Day Volume of $534,339.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $534,339.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

