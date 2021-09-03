Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $93.54 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.