Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.