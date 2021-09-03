Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG opened at $153.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

