Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.47. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,023 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

