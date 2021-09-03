Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00.
NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 452,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
