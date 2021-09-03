Pad Chivukula Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 452,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

