PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,826,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

