PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PD stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

