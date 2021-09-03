PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.45 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.39)-($0.35) EPS.

PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

