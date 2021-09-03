PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $69-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.35 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.31.

NYSE:PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

