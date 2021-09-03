PagerDuty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,093 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Truist boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.