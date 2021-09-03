Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 118,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,790. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.