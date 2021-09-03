Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 233.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $462.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $467.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

