Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.84 or 0.00784271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.