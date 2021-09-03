PancakeSwap Price Hits $23.12 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.02 billion and $375.22 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00148145 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 217,046,438 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

