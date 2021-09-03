Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 364,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,224,564 shares of company stock worth $13,003,355. 43.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 5,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.